S.African expects Dec final decision on new $5.6 bln fleet deal

CAPE TOWN, July 16 South Africa's national airline plans to finalise plans to replace up to 30 planes in a long-haul fleet overhaul worth around 60 billion rand ($5.62 billion) and was looking mainly at Boeing and Airbus, its group chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are doing this replacement programme over a period 10 to 15 years and expect the first two planes to arrive somewhere in 2017/18," Monwabisi Kalawe told reporters. ($1 = 10.6832 South African Rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
