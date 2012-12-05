S.Africa awards major train deal to France's Alstom

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 South Africa's rail agency on Wednesday awarded a multi-billion dollar contract to France's Alstom SA to supply passenger trains in a ten-year deal.
Seven firms had bid for the contract, including Canada's Bombadier, Spain's CAF, Switzerland's Stadler Rail, China North Rail and China South Rail .
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources