版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 21:25 BJT

S.Africa awards major train deal to France's Alstom

JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 South Africa's rail agency on Wednesday awarded a multi-billion dollar contract to France's Alstom SA to supply passenger trains in a ten-year deal.

Seven firms had bid for the contract, including Canada's Bombadier, Spain's CAF, Switzerland's Stadler Rail, China North Rail and China South Rail .

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐