UPDATE 2-S.Africa's AMCU union wants entry-level gold miners' pay doubled

* AMCU demands far exceed those of bigger rival NUM
* Wage talks due to start early next month
* Mining company profits squeezed as prices fall
By Ed Stoddard and Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's AMCU mining
union is demanding gold mining companies more than double the
wages of entry-level workers, according to a document seen by
Reuters on Tuesday, raising the stakes for pay talks set for
early next month.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
demands far exceed those made by the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) union, an ally of the ruling ANC party that is
keen to ease tensions in the sector before elections next year.
Strikes and deadly violence have cost producers billions of
dollars in lost output and led to credit downgrades for Africa's
largest economy and the world's No. 1 source of platinum.
The AMCU has emerged as the dominant union on the
platinum-mine belt after a turf war last with the NUM during
which police shot dead 34 miners near Lonmin's Marikana
mine.
The union has made fewer inroads among gold miners,
representing about 17 percent of workers in that sector compared
to more than 60 percent for the NUM.
AMCU boss Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters on Tuesday he was
not sure if his union would sign up on Wednesday to a mining
stability pact being brokered by Deputy President Kgalema
Motlanthe, chief government negotiator on the mining crisis.
This year's wage talks are widely expected to be among the
toughest ever as militancy among workers coincides with falling
commodity prices and shrinking company margins.
AMCU called for "entry level mininum for all underground
workers to be 12,500 rand ($1,200) across all mining houses",
according to the document, submitted to gold producers on
Monday. That is more than double the current average minimum
rate of about 5,000 rand.
NUM wants a minimum of 8,000 rand for underground workers.
South Africa's main gold producers include AngloGold Ashanti
, Gold Fields and Harmony Gold.
The AMCU said on Tuesday it has not yet made its proposal to
platinum mining companies.
MINERALS FOR THE PEOPLE
The union said in its submission to gold producers that "on
a daily basis workers experience a declining standard of living
and the dream of sharing in the wealth of the country remains a
pipe dream".
"We believe therefore that the minerals of this country must
now benefit the people," it said in the preamble to its demands,
submitted to the Chamber of Mines.
AMCU's battle cry has been a "living wage". It has poached
tens of thousands of members from NUM by tapping a vein of
discontent among black workers who have seen little improvement
to their lives in the two decades since apartheid ended.
Its demands to the gold producers include more than doubling
the "living out allowance" - provided to miners who do not live
on company premises - to 4,000 rand per month. AMCU also wants
some of its workers' job categories raised, which would
automatically boost their wages.
Mining boardrooms have been agreeing to pay increases above
inflation for several years, putting extra pressure on profits
which are being further squeezed as commodity prices sink.
Even above-inflation hikes do not go far for South African
mine workers, who typically have several dependents and whose
families often live in rural areas far from the mines.
Spot gold is down over 23 percent so far this year
and prices are about $1,280 an ounce, a level that makes many
South African shafts barely profitable.