版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 18:19 BJT

S.Africa's ANC supports windfall tax on miners

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa Dec 19 South Africa's ruling African National Congress has rejected proposals to nationalise the country's mines but supports a windfall "resource rent" tax on mining firms, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

"The state must capture an equitable share of mineral resource rents and deploy them in the interests of long-term economic growth, development and transformation," the draft of party's economic policies said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐