RPT-Labour leader turned tycoon Ramaphosa eyes S.Africa political comeback

* Ramaphosa running for ANC No. 2 post, vote this week
* Millionaire status may hamper his "street cred" in ANC
* "Marikana massacre" drew attention to mine company role
* Praised as skilled and tough negotiator to end apartheid
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 Anti-apartheid hero turned
businessman Cyril Ramaphosa offers South Africa talent and
experience as deputy leader of the ruling ANC, but his bid for
office shows that a new, black elite is struggling to rally the
century-old party's impoverished base.
Ramaphosa confirmed on Sunday he will challenge for the No.2
post at this week's party conference. But it remains to be seen
whether a man who retreated from public life to make a fortune
in investments can fire up enthusiasm among the millions of poor
disillusioned by broken promises in 18 years of majority rule.
Once a firebrand campaigner for miners' rights, he hit the
headlines this year as a mining company director who urged a
crackdown on strikers before police killed 34 of them.
While few who know him well today are willing to discuss
Ramaphosa on the record, people who worked with him in his
heyday as a labour organiser and politician speak glowingly of
his keen intellect and negotiating skills, which could serve his
party as it fends off charges of corruption and incompetence.
Insiders at the African National Congress gathering in
Bloemfontein said Ramaphosa had solid support and that President
Jacob Zuma believes the 60-year-old lawyer would bring new moral
authority if he dislodges current deputy, Kgalema Motlanthe, who
has mounted what most see as a doomed challenge to Zuma.
Though Ramaphosa sits on the ANC's influential National
Executive Committee, the man once tipped as a successor to
Nelson Mandela has largely avoided public political engagements
for years and some who know him wonder if he has lost his touch.
"That's his fundamental problem within the ANC, a lack of
street cred," said one person who knows Ramaphosa well and has
done business with his investment company, Shanduka Group.
"Is he going to be the guy to stand up in front of the man
on the street and say, 'We'll sort it out'? I'm not so sure."
Since a falling out with then president Thabo Mbeki in 2001,
Ramaphosa, who declined Reuters requests for an interview, has
kept his political views largely to himself. "Nobody knows what
Cyril really believes," said a former business associate.
BUSINESS EMPIRE
Those who recall the charismatic orator who built the
National Union of Mineworkers into a major political force might
not recognise the cautious business leader his associates now
describe: "He is surprisingly quiet and non-confrontational on
boards," said the person who has done business with Shanduka.
Ramaphosa benefited from the post-apartheid policy of Black
Economic Empowerment (BEE) and is now one of Africa's richest
men, with a fortune estimated at $675 million by Forbes
magazine. He started Shanduka in 2001 to take advantage of BEE
rules that obliged companies to add black shareholders to meet
mandatory targets and win government contracts.
But while many South Africans complain the new black
capitalist elite has betrayed the anti-apartheid struggle, some
point to the continuing expansion of Ramaphosa's business empire
as evidence of real entrepreneurial savvy that can help the
nation: "That's a billion dollar company that they built from
nothing," said the person who has done business with Shanduka.
It bought stakes, often with borrowed money, in some of the
country's biggest firms, including Standard Bank, Lonmin, and
telecom MTN Group. In what some saw as an even more dynamic
move, it took 70 percent in McDonald's South Africa, while
Ramaphosa himself acquired the rest. Last year, China's
sovereign wealth fund, CIC, took a 25 percent stake in Shanduka.
MINE KILLINGS
It was his directorship at Lonmin, whose platinum mine was
the site of August's "Marikana massacre" of strikers by police,
that brought new scrutiny of Ramaphosa's wide-ranging business
interests: emails emerged showing he urged ministers to crack
down - on the very day before the shootings.
For a younger generation of miners - unfamiliar with his
heroic leadership of a 1987 strike that consecrated him as an
anti-apartheid icon - Ramaphosa is a sell-out to the bosses.
"Workers are not really passionate and enthusiastic about
Cyril's nomination," said a trade union leader, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "He has business tentacles all over the
place and has not really pursued working class interests.
"He has actually exploited us."
In a rare live media appearance, a radio caller told
Ramaphosa shortly after the Marikana killings: "Cyril, you have
failed South Africa." He replied quietly: "Marikana should not
have happened. We are all to blame."
He also had to apologise publicly after local media seized
on his bid worth $2 million at a livestock auction for a buffalo
cow and calf - at a time when Lonmin was refusing miners'
demands for a wage rise to $1,500 a month.
Yet others who have known him well, not least the man who
faced him across the table during negotiations to end apartheid,
believe Ramaphosa has much to offer: "To say that he's lost
touch with the poor, I think it's a complete underestimation of
what he's really doing," said Rolf Meyer, the lead negotiator
for the white National Party in the talks that ended in 1994.
Meyer praised charitable work by the Shanduka Foundation and
also argued Ramaphosa's reputation had not been badly damaged:
"It was just a few people who spoke out," he said. "And that was
projected by the media as if that is a grand stand that's been
taken against Cyril. I don't think that was the case."
The former chief executive of gold mining company AngloGold
Ashanti Bobby Godsell, has called Ramaphosa "the most skilled
negotiator I have ever met".
And Puseletso Salae, one of the first organisers at
Ramaphosa's NUM in the early 1980s, remembers a young,
whip-smart lawyer who wore a leather jacket, chain-smoked and
had little patience for mistakes. Attentive to detail, Ramaphosa
would often hand back documents to his staff with scores of
corrections. "He was actually building you," Salae said.
Despite the mark of the Marikana bloodshed, many believe
Ramaphosa is destined to play a role in South Africa's future:
"In his worst year," said the former business associate, "He
might end up being deputy president."