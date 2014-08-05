South African village becomes first to be powered by fuel cells

* Anglo American Platinum, Ballard Power behind pilot scheme
By Zandi Shabalala
KROONSTAD, South Africa, Aug 5 A South African
village has become the first in the world to be powered by fuel
cells, companies behind the project said on Tuesday, in a new
scheme which could help remote areas of the continent access
electricity for the first time.
South Africa suffers from power shortages and state-run
utility Eskom is struggling to keep up with rising electricity
demand, while around 2 million poorer households live without
any access to the grid.
"What we have here is a world first," said Chris Griffith,
chief executive of Anglo American Platinum, which is
partnering with Canadian-listed Ballard Power Systems
in piloting the project.
"Fuel cell mini-grid technology is a cost-competitive
alternative to grid electrification in these remote areas and
could accelerate access to electricity," Amplats said.
Amplats is investing around $20 million in the "mini-grid",
which will function independently from the national grid.
The pilot system can generate 15 kilowatts (kW) and a
maximum of 60 kW when extra batteries kick in, which will be
used to power up 34 homes in a remote community in Naledi in the
Free State province for a 12-month trial period.
Amplats and Ballard will cover the pilot scheme costs but
hope to make the fuel cell system profitable by tapping into an
estimated 600,000 South African households in areas beyond the
reach of the grid and millions more throughout the continent.
Fuel cells use a chemical reaction and offer a cleaner
alternative to lead-acid batteries. They are already used for in
industrial machinery and domestic refrigerators.
The fuel cells use methanol, hydrogen and platinum to
produce electricity and a wider roll out of the pilot could give
some support to South Africa's struggling platinum sector.
If the fuel cell system is widely adopted about 7,500 ounces
of platinum will be used in production over the next 15 years,
Amplats and the government said.
(Editing by Joe Brock and Mark Potter)