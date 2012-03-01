GM settles with S.Africa apartheid victims

CAPE TOWN, March 1 U.S. car giant General
Motors has agreed to pay a symbolic sum of up to $1.5
million to victims of South Africa's apartheid-era government,
who are suing it and another four companies for helping prop up
the white-minority state.
South Africa's Khulumani Support Group lodged a U.S. class
action lawsuit a decade ago against more than 20 firms it
accused of aiding and abetting human rights violations,
including torture and extrajudicial killings, under apartheid.
Only five companies -- General Motors, which has since filed
for bankruptcy, Ford, Daimler, German defence
group Rheinmetall and computer giant IBM --
still stand accused.
"GM want to carry on with their business in South Africa and
want to settle their scores and maintain good relations with the
country's people," said Khulumani member Shirley Gunn, who was
detained and tortured under the white-minority rule that ended
in 1994.
"But we are very grateful and can seriously start to redress
the legacy of apartheid."
General Motors said the settlement was agreed by a
trust set up after the company declared bankruptcy in 2009, and
as such would be a lot less than $1.5 million.
The company also said the settlememt contained no admission
of wrong-doing and stressed it had "adamantly opposed"
apartheid.
However, Khulumani laywer Charles Abrahams said the payment
to more than 20 Khulumani claimants should help their case
against the remaining four companies.
"The fact that GM has made a without prejudice offer to our
clients clearly indicates that they acknowledge liability of
some sort," Abrahams told Reuters.
"For us that is a significant step in corporate
accountability and we hope it will stand us in good stead with
our class action against Ford, Daimler, Rheinmetall and IBM."
A number of U.S. Supreme Court justices have expressed
scepticism over whether companies can be sued in the United
States for alleged complicity in human rights abuses abroad.