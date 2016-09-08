South African auto sector, unions to sign new 3-year wage deal

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 South Africa's car makers, a key export and manufacturing industry, will sign a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Thursday, union and industry officials said.
A National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)source the deal would see workers get a 10 percent raise in 2016 and an 8 percent increase in each of the following two years.
The deal end fears of labour unrest potentially affecting car makers such as Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota .
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)