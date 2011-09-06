S.Africa mulls regulation of BlackBerry chat

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South Africa is considering
regulation on users of Research in Motion's Blackberry
Messenger to prevent crime, a deputy minister said in speech
this week.
The government is concerned the BlackBerry Messenger (BBM),
instant chat service, which is encrypted, could be used by
criminals.
"I have been assigned the portfolio of cyber-security and
wish to invite ... specialists to assist us determine whether we
should regulate applications such as BBM within the context of
cyber security," Obed Bapela, deputy minister of South Africa's
Department of Communications, said in speech posted on the
department's website on Monday.
It was not immediately clear what steps the government
planned to take to regulate the service and no one was
immediately available to comment at the department of
communications.
British police and politicians said last month they believed
BBM was used by rioters and looters to incite violence.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)