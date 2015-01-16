UPDATE 1-South Africa's Zuma asks parliament to reconsider mineral bill

(Adds quotation, background)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South African President
Jacob Zuma has asked parliament to reconsider a bill giving the
state a free 20 percent stake in gas and oil ventures, believing
it might not survive a potential challenge that it is
unconstitutional, the government said.
Parliament passed the changes to its main petroleum law last
March, alarming companies such as Shell, Total
and Exxon Mobil, which are looking to explore
in South Africa.
"After careful consideration of the Bill and the submissions
received, the President is of the view that the Bill as it
stands would not pass constitutional muster," the Presidency
said in a brief statement on Friday.
Zuma must assent to and sign all bills passed by parliament
before they become South African law.
Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said in July
the government might reconsider the legislation to ensure that
investors could make profits while securing a place for the
state in the sector..
The government has outlined ambitious plans for oil and gas
exploration in coastal waters that it says could contain as much
as 9 billion barrels of crude and vast quantities of natural
gas.
