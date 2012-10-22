版本:
Blast rocks Johannesburg near prison -S.Africa media

JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 An explosion near a prison rocked southern Johannesburg on Monday, South Africa's Eyewitness News reported, citing police.

Police said they were still trying to determine the cause of the blast, Eyewitness News said.

