版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 22:47 BJT

UPDATE 1-Blast near prison in Johannesburg, 1 killed - report

JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 At least one person was killed and seven wounded when an explosion tore through a van transporting prisoners in Johannesburg on Monday, local media reported, citing police.

Police said they were trying to determine the cause of the blast near a prison in southern Johannesburg, Eyewitness News reported. Talk Radio 702 also reported the blast.

Police spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for emergency services said he was unable to confirm the reports.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐