UPDATE 1-Blast near prison in Johannesburg, 1 killed - report

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 At least one person was killed and seven wounded when an explosion tore through a van transporting prisoners in Johannesburg on Monday, local media reported, citing police.
Police said they were trying to determine the cause of the blast near a prison in southern Johannesburg, Eyewitness News reported. Talk Radio 702 also reported the blast.
Police spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for emergency services said he was unable to confirm the reports.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.