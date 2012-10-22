Two killed after bomb hits S.Africa prison van -police

JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 At least two prisoners died and 15 were injured when a bomb tore through a prison transport van in Johannesburg on Monday, a South African police spokesman told local radio.

"The driver heard a loud bang and there was an explosion on the vehicle," Brigadier Neville Malila told Talk Radio 702.

There were a total of 36 prisoners on the van and 19 were unharmed, he said.