版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 18:09 BJT

S. Africa's Comair orders 8 Boeing 737s for $830 mln

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 South African airline Comair Ltd said on Wednesday it has ordered eight 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing CO for $830 million.

The order makes Comair, which operates the kulula.com budget airline, the first African airline to order the new aircraft. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐