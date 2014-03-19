S. Africa's Comair orders 8 Boeing 737s for $830 mln

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 South African airline Comair Ltd said on Wednesday it has ordered eight 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing CO for $830 million.
The order makes Comair, which operates the kulula.com budget airline, the first African airline to order the new aircraft. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: