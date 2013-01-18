版本:
Bokoni platinum mine in S.Africa lost 35,500 PGM OZ to strike

JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 A two-month strike at Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa late last year resulted in the loss of 35,500 platinum group metal ounces, Atlatsa Resources said on Friday.

Bokoni, a joint venture between Atlatsa and Anglo American Platinum, was halted by an illegal strike from the beginning of October to the start of December.
