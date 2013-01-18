Bokoni platinum mine in S.Africa lost 35,500 PGM OZ to strike

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 A two-month strike at Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa late last year resulted in the loss of 35,500 platinum group metal ounces, Atlatsa Resources said on Friday.
Bokoni, a joint venture between Atlatsa and Anglo American Platinum, was halted by an illegal strike from the beginning of October to the start of December.
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
* U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of Indiana approved co's initiation of process to liquidate assets of company commencing on April 8