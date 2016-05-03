UPDATE 1-S.African central bank "not comfortable" with private equity plays for banks

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
(Adds context, detail)
May 3 South Africa's central bank is not comfortable with private equity firms pursuing any of the major banks up for sale in Africa's most advanced economy, its deputy governor said on Tuesday.
Barclays is seeking to sell its controlling stake in Barclays Africa Group over the next two to three years, while an Old Mutual split could unbundle Nedbank by 2018.
"As a regulator, we would not be comfortable with private equity play for any of the banks," said deputy governor Kuben Naidoo. He did not comment on any specific bank.
Former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond is reportedly teaming up with private equity group Carlyle to buy Barclays Africa Group. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.