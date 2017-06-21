UPDATE 2- Call to change South African central bank mandate dubbed "very serious risk"

* Finance minister Gigaba backs cenbank's independence
* For finmin Manuel criticises move on cenbank's mandate
* Barclays Africa says to challenge watchdog in court
* S.Africa gripped by political turmoil, economy in
recession
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, June 21 One of South Africa's
largest financial groups weighed in to the row over central bank
independence on Wednesday, saying proposals to change how it is
run were a "very serious risk" to the country.
Barclays Africa joined a growing list of groups and
high-profile individuals attacking calls by Public Protector
Busi Mkhwebane to change the central bank's mandate of
maintaining currency and price stability to focus on economic
growth.
The banking group's intervention comes as it itself is
subject of a critical report by Mkhwebane's agency, South
Africa's official constitution watchdog.
It said in an unusually blunt statement on the central bank
issue: "(Mkhwebane's) recommended amendments pose a very serious
risk to the financial system and they cannot be allowed to
stand."
South Africa's economy has sunk into recession and its
credit rating downgraded to junk by two of the top three credit
rating agencies. The country is also gripped by questions over
President Jacob Zuma's leadership a time when unemployment is at
a 14-year high of 27.7 percent.
Mkhwebane made her proposal in a statement to a Pretoria
news conference on Monday where she delivered her findings on an
apartheid-era bailout of Barclays Africa Group. The lender has
denied any wrongdoing.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who is currently in London,
told Reuters on Tuesday he was still studying Mkhwebane's
central bank report and would make a decision on whether to back
the bank's request for a court review of the recommendation.
The bank says the Public Prosecutor has no jurisdiction in
the area of central banking.
But Gigaba also stressed that the independence of the
central bank must be protected at all times.
"We should be very cautious about making proposals that are
going to leave the economy -- and the institutions we have to
manage our economy -- weaker," he said.
STAINED IMAGE
Mkhwebane's proposal threatens to further stain South
Africa's image as an investor-friendly emerging market, coming
less than a week after mines minister Mosebenzi spooked
investors by raising the minimum threshold for black ownership
of mining companies to 30 percent from 26 percent.
The independence row has also highlighted divisions within
the tripartite alliance of the ruling African National Congress,
the country's biggest union, Cosatu, and the South African
Communist Party (SACP).
Both the ANC and the communist party are opposed to
constitutional changes aimed at altering the role of the central
bank while Cosatu backed calls for amendments.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel, an instrumental
figure in smoothing South Africa's return to the global
financial system after Nelson Mandela's election in 1994, also
attacked Mkhwebane's suggestion.
"This report extends so far beyond the remit of the Public
Protector that it portends significant danger," Manuel told
Reuters. "What is her locus standi (legal standing) to propose
amendments to the constitution? That is so way above her pay
grade."
In her findings during the probe into Barclays Africa,
Mkhwebane, also said the apartheid government breached the
constitution by supplying Bankorp, which was acquired by Absa,
now Barclays Africa, in 1992, with a series of bailouts from
1985 to 1995. She said Barclays Africa must pay 1.1 billion rand
($84 million).
Barclays Africa said it would challenge her report in court.
"This is due to numerous misrepresentations and factual
inaccuracies which form the basis of the Public Protector's
findings, and what we submit are the irrational and unreasonable
legal conclusions in the report," the bank said.
($1 = 13.0520 rand)
(Additional reporting by Mfuneko Toyna and Ed Cropley; Editing
by James Macharia/Jeremy Gaunt)