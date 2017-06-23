UPDATE 1-South African parliament opposes calls to change central bank mandate

(Updates with comments from Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 The South African
parliament is planning to challenge in court an anti-graft
watchdog's recommendation of constitutional changes to the
mandate of the central bank, it said on Friday, highlighting
worsening divisions between state institutions.
Divisions have also surfaced within the ruling African
National Congress (ANC) since President Jacob Zuma sacked his
finance minister in March and are likely to keep emerging until
the party elects a new leader in December.
The central bank and Barclays Africa have also
asked for a court review of Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane's
proposal to change the bank's primary mandate of maintaining
currency and price stability to focus instead on growth.
"Parliament believes that the remedial action
(recommendation), which is binding in terms of the law, usurps
the powers of the institution under the Constitution," it said
on its website.
Mkhwebane made her proposal at a Pretoria news conference on
Monday where she delivered her findings on an apartheid-era
bailout of Barclays Africa. The bank has denied any wrongdoing.
Her call threatens to further stain South Africa's image as
an investor-friendly emerging market, coming less than a week
after mines minister Mosebenzi spooked investors by raising the
minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30
percent from 26 percent.
The row over the South African Reserve Bank has also
highlighted divisions in the tripartite political alliance of
the ruling ANC, the country's biggest union, Cosatu, and the
South African Communist Party (SACP).
Both the ANC and the SACP are opposed to constitutional
changes aimed at altering the role of the central bank while
Cosatu has backed calls for amendments.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said at a fundraising
dinner for the SACP on Friday that suggestions the
constitutional mandate of institutions such as the Reserve Bank
should be changed must be viewed with concern.
"They need to be approached with a comprehensive
understanding of the contribution that such institutions make to
the stability of our economy, and, hence, the contribution that
such institutions make to our ability to fulfil our mandate for
fundamental transformation," he said.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and additional reporting by
Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Louise Ireland)