South African state company to buy Chevron's stake in oil refinery

CAPE TOWN, June 29 South Africa's Strategic Fuel Fund has expressed interest in purchasing a 75 percent stake in Chevron's downstream assets, the government-owned firm said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

