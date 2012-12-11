S. Africa's churches accuse Zuma, ANC of moral decay

* S. Africa's bishops speak out week before ANC election
* Say ANC leadership has "lost moral compass"
* Zuma brushes off scandals, marches to re-election
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 11 South Africa's churches
launched a blistering attack on the African National Congress
(ANC) on Tuesday, accusing the ruling party of moral decay and
of abandoning Nelson Mandela's goal to build a non-racial
democracy from the ashes of apartheid.
In a letter to President Jacob Zuma published a week before
an ANC leadership election and policy conference, the South
African Council of Churches (SACC) threatened to agitate for a
"more healthy democracy" if its concerns were brushed aside.
"During apartheid, some Church leaders wrote to political
leaders but they often failed to listen to these voices.
Unfortunately we find a similar trend today," the SACC, a major
player in the struggle against the white-minority rule that
ended in 1994, wrote.
"We have begun to stray from the path of building a united,
non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa," it
continued, adding that political leaders had "largely lost their
moral compass".
Founded in 1936, the SACC is an umbrella organisation that
groups the country's major Christian denominations. Nobel Peace
Prize-winning Anglican former Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond
Tutu was one of its most prominent leaders during the apartheid
era, serving as its secretary general.
The council has criticised the ANC before, but this very
public censure coming before the start of a major ruling party
conference appeared designed for maximum impact.
The rebuke gained extra emotional weight this week with the
hospitalisation of former president Mandela, now 94 and revered
by most South Africans as architect of the "Rainbow Nation" that
emerged 18 years ago from three centuries of white oppression.
Mandela, in hospital since Saturday for tests, had suffered
a recurrence of a lung infection but was responding to
treatment, the government said.
The ANC celebrated its centenary this year but its internal
back-slapping has been in marked contrast to external criticism
that portrays the former liberation movement as corrupt and
inept under the aegis of a scandal-prone and ineffectual leader.
In April, Reuel Khoza, the chairman of Nedbank, South
Africa's fourth-biggest bank, triggered a vitriolic response
when he labelled ANC leaders a "strange breed" incapable of
running a sophisticated emerging economy in the 21st century.
Four months later, South Africa faced arguably its biggest
post-apartheid crisis when police shot dead 34 strikers at the
Marikana platinum mine, sparking a wave of unrest that swept
across the mining sector and hit economic growth.
NO CONFIDENCE
Seizing on the Marikana killings and a scandal over a 240
million rand ($28 million) state-funded upgrade to Zuma's
private home, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) pushed
last month for an unprecedented no-confidence vote against him.
With a two-thirds majority in parliament, the motion seems
no more than an irritant for 70-year-old Zuma. He looks set to
be re-elected unopposed next week as party leader, a position
that tees him up to run the country until 2019.
The emotional ties to the ANC of most of the 80 percent
black majority means the ruling party is unlikely to face a
serious ballot box challenge soon. The DA, which has its origins
in the white, liberal anti-apartheid movement, has struggled to
shake an image as a party of white privilege.
In a separate letter to DA leader Helen Zille, a white,
former anti-apartheid journalist, the SACC stressed the
importance of opposition figures in "putting our country on a
more healthy footing".
Zuma's office acknowledged the SACC's 10-page list of
concerns in a letter dated Dec. 6, although ANC spokesman
Jackson Mthembu declined to comment, saying the party had only
been made aware of the letter from Tuesday's newspapers.
"We don't respond from the top of our head when we see
things in the media," he said.
The churches' criticism carries weight in a country where 80
percent of people call themselves Christian - many ardently so.
"This is the very same people who led the church's struggle
against apartheid, and it's very significant," said Cape
Town-based political analyst Nic Borain. "The church clearly
believes there to be a significant crisis of both governance and
leadership."