Clinton urges S.Africa to promote democratic values

* Clinton calls on South Africa to promote democracy
* Hopes Pretoria can push Iran on nuclear ambitions
By Andrew Quinn
CAPE TOWN, Aug 8 South Africa's next generation
of leaders should honour the legacy of anti-apartheid hero
Nelson Mandela by promoting democratic values around the world,
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday.
She also called on South Africa, which voluntarily gave up
its nuclear weapons programme from 1989, to use its
long-standing links with Tehran to persuade Iran to reconsider
its suspected pursuit of nuclear weapons.
Clinton, speaking two days after visiting the 94-year-old
Mandela, said South Africa's legacy of peacefully overturning
apartheid brought with it responsibilities.
"Few countries on this continent can carry as much weight or
be such effective partners and leaders as South Africa," Clinton
told university students in Cape Town, in a speech billed as the
centrepiece of an 11-day Africa tour.
"You are a democratic power with the opportunity to
influence Africa and the world."
Clinton's speech was a strong call for South Africa to do
more on everything from promoting economic development to
solving global challenges, such as Syria's bloody crisis or the
impasse over Iran's nuclear programme.
"As the first country to voluntarily give up nuclear
weapons, South Africa speaks with rare authority," Clinton said.
South Africa's ruling African National Congress has had
close ties with the Islamic leaders of Iran as well as with
Western powers trying to put pressure on Tehran to end what they
suspect is a drive to develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran
says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.
"You can most convincingly make the case that giving up
nuclear weapons is a sign of strength, not weakness," she said
Peppering her remarks with personal reminiscences of
Mandela, Clinton tried to underscore that South Africa's own
democratic values called it to greater action.
"I do believe because of your history South Africa has an
obligation to be a constructive force in the international
community - just as the United States does," she said.
South Africa's white-minority apartheid government, which
ruled until 1994, developed a nuclear arms programme.
The decision to dismantle the programme came as the Cold War
was ending and Pretoria saw less need for weapons to counter a
communist threat. The apartheid regime was also trying to
improve its tainted global image.