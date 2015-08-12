UPDATE 2-S.Africa's biggest coal sector union declares dispute as wage talks stall

* Coal union rejects wage offer, seeks mediation
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 Wage negotiations between
workers in South Africa's coal sector and the employers' body,
the Chamber of Mines, were deadlocked late on Wednesday and will
now go to mediation.
"The employer came back with nothing after we rejected their
offer. We have declared a dispute and will go through a
mediation process," Peter Bailey, the coordinator for National
Union of Mineworkers told Reuters.
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) earlier
rejected salary increases of 5 percent to 6.5 percent from the
Chamber of Mines, calling the offer "insulting".
Workers want pay increases of up to 15 percent, while the
chamber - which represents firms such as Glencore,
Anglo American Coal and Exxaro - had offered a revised
wage rise from its initial offer of 4 percent to 6.5 percent.
"We feel that offer is an insult. We know that commodity
prices are low but we have a mandate from our members and we
have to fight for better increases," the NUM's acting spokesman
Livhuwani Mammburu said.
The Chamber of Mines proposed its revised offer on Tuesday
and is meeting with unions again on Wednesday and could possibly
offer a further increase.
Coal prices are at near-decade lows and have fallen around
10 percent this year on a supply glut and expectations are that
demand from top consumer China will shrink further.
The smaller Solidarity union, which represents mostly
professional workers in the sector, is asking for a 9 percent
pay increase.
