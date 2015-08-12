S.African coal union declares dispute in stalled wage talks

JOHANNESBURG Aug 12 Wage negotiations between
workers in South Africa's coal sector and the employers' body,
the Chamber of Mines, reached deadlock on Wednesday and will now
go to mediation.
"The employer came back with nothing after we rejected their
offer. We have declared a dispute and will go through a
mediation process," Peter Bailey, the coordinator for National
Union of Mineworkers told Reuters.
Workers want pay increases of up to 15 percent, while the
chamber - which represents firms such as Glencore,
Anglo American Coal and Exxaro - had offered a revised
wage rise from its initial offer of between 4 and 6.5 percent.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by David Evans)