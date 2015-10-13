South Africa's NUM union signs coal wage deal to end strike

JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Tuesday that it has accepted
a wage offer from coal producers and will end a strike that
started over a week ago.
"Naturally this the end of the strike. The parties have
agreed to a full and final settlement," said Peter Bailey, the
union's chief negotiator in the coal sector.
Sources earlier told Reuters an agreement had been reached
to end the strike by around 30,000 NUM members which affected
operations at Exxaro, Glencore, and Anglo
American, and some smaller producers.
