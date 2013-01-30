版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 16:25 BJT

S.Africa moves to secure coal for Eskom's power plants

CAPE TOWN Jan 30 South Africa has designated coal as a strategic resource, a move that could limit exports to protect supplies for domestic power plants, mining minister Susan Shabangu said on Wednesday.

"Our intention is to ... ensure there is a balance between security of supply locally but also without losing the global markets," Shabangu told a coal conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐