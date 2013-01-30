S.Africa moves to secure coal for Eskom's power plants

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
CAPE TOWN Jan 30 South Africa has designated coal as a strategic resource, a move that could limit exports to protect supplies for domestic power plants, mining minister Susan Shabangu said on Wednesday.
"Our intention is to ... ensure there is a balance between security of supply locally but also without losing the global markets," Shabangu told a coal conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
LONDON, April 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.