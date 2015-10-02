UPDATE 1-Big S.African mining union to strike in coal sector Sunday

(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will strike in the crucial coal
industry from Sunday after wage talks collapsed earlier this
week in a country that relies heavily on coal for electricity.
Africa's most advanced economy, beset by power shortages,
relies on coal for its electricity and is also a major exporter
to Europe and Asia.
"We served the coal sector with a notice to down tools on
Sunday from 1800 (local time)," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu
told Reuters.
Wage talks collapsed on Wednesday and the NUM was granted a
certificate to strike by a government mediator, a necessary step
before calling a stoppage.
About 30,000 workers could take part in the strike by the
NUM. Two smaller unions which represent mostly skilled workers
and supervisors accepted the coal companies' offers last week.
NUM's arch rival, the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), has also not accepted the offer but
its membership levels are very small.
NUM's latest demand for its lowest-paid members was for
increases of 1,000 rand ($72) a month, which the union said
amounted to about 13 percent.
The Chamber of Mines, which represents Glencore,
Anglo American Coal and Exxaro, said the coal
producers had raised their offer to wage increases of up to 8.5
percent for the lowest-paid workers, from 8 percent previously.
Officials at the chamber were not available to comment.
South African inflation is running at 4.6 percent.
Eskom has said it only had enough coal to last up to a month
but could look into other options, such as trucking coal
directly from the mines to power stations.
Eskom has struggled to meet power demand, an important
factor behind the economy's contraction in the second quarter.
Like other mining sectors, coal has been hard hit by sliding
commodity prices in the face of slowing Chinese growth, while
power and labour costs in South Africa have been rising sharply.
South Africa's mine workers have grown increasingly militant
amid perceptions that wages for the mostly black labour force
remain too low two decades after the end of apartheid rule.
($1 = 13.9572 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)