South African coal miners begin strike

South African coal miners began a strike on Sunday after wage
talks collapsed last week, disrupting the sector that produces
the country's electricity and exports coal to Europe and Asia.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which organised the
strike, said last week that it would begin from 1800 local time
(1600 GMT). About 30,000 workers could take part.
"The strike has just started. As expected our workers have
downed tools," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters.
Two smaller unions which mostly represent skilled workers
and supervisors accepted the coal companies' offers last week.
NUM's arch rival, the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), has not accepted the offer but its
membership levels are small.
The Chamber of Mines, which represents Glencore,
Anglo American Coal and Exxaro, said last week
that the coal producers had raised their offer to increase wages
by up to 8.5 percent for the lowest-paid workers, from 8 percent
previously.
South Africa's inflation rate is 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Susan Fenton)