UPDATE 2-South African miners' union says revised pay offer could end coal strike

By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers will consult members at a Sunday meeting on
a revised wage offer from coal producers, union officials said
on Friday, raising hopes that an end to a six-day strike was in
sight.
Following two days of talks the Chamber of Mines, which
represents six coal companies, presented an improved offer which
it said was well received by the unions.
"The offer looks like something we can take back to
members," said Peter Bailey, NUM's chief coal sector negotiator.
The new offer could see the lowest paid workers receive wage
increases of up to 1,000 rand ($74.99) per month in year one and
hikes of up to 7.5 percent in the second year.
Employees in the higher categories could receive increases
of between 5 percent and 7.5 percent in both years.
The NUM union had initially sought a 50 percent rise for its
lowest paid workers, who make about 6,000 rand ($445) a month in
basic pay, before scaling that back to a demand of 1,000 rand
for lower tier earners.
"The coal producers are facing subdued demand and price
pressures. The offers we have made are at the limit of what is
affordable," said Motsamai Motlhamme, leader of the negotiations
on behalf of the Chamber of Mines.
"Further strike action will continue to undermine the
sustainability of the industry and jobs."
Increases to living out and housing allowances will vary
between companies, the chamber said.
Negotiations had stalled earlier on Friday, with NUM blaming
resources giant Glencore for bringing talks to end the
strike to a halt.
About 30,000 NUM members downed tools on Sunday evening at
mines run by Glencore, Anglo American, Exxaro
and some smaller producers, threatening supplies of coal to
state-run power utility Eskom.
South Africa, the continent's most advanced economy, has
been beset by power shortages, and relies heavily on coal for
its electricity while also exporting large quantities to Europe
and Asia.
($1 = 13.3351 rand)
