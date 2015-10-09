UPDATE 2-South African miners' union says revised pay offer could end coal strike

* NUM union to take revised offer to workers on Sunday

* New offer close to workers' initial demands

* Mine companies say latest offer as far as they can go (Adds latest wage offer, details, quote from mine companies)

By Zandi Shabalala

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers will consult members at a Sunday meeting on a revised wage offer from coal producers, union officials said on Friday, raising hopes that an end to a six-day strike was in sight.

Following two days of talks the Chamber of Mines, which represents six coal companies, presented an improved offer which it said was well received by the unions.

"The offer looks like something we can take back to members," said Peter Bailey, NUM's chief coal sector negotiator.

The new offer could see the lowest paid workers receive wage increases of up to 1,000 rand ($74.99) per month in year one and hikes of up to 7.5 percent in the second year.

Employees in the higher categories could receive increases of between 5 percent and 7.5 percent in both years.

The NUM union had initially sought a 50 percent rise for its lowest paid workers, who make about 6,000 rand ($445) a month in basic pay, before scaling that back to a demand of 1,000 rand for lower tier earners.

"The coal producers are facing subdued demand and price pressures. The offers we have made are at the limit of what is affordable," said Motsamai Motlhamme, leader of the negotiations on behalf of the Chamber of Mines.

"Further strike action will continue to undermine the sustainability of the industry and jobs."

Increases to living out and housing allowances will vary between companies, the chamber said.

Negotiations had stalled earlier on Friday, with NUM blaming resources giant Glencore for bringing talks to end the strike to a halt.

About 30,000 NUM members downed tools on Sunday evening at mines run by Glencore, Anglo American, Exxaro and some smaller producers, threatening supplies of coal to state-run power utility Eskom.

South Africa, the continent's most advanced economy, has been beset by power shortages, and relies heavily on coal for its electricity while also exporting large quantities to Europe and Asia.

($1 = 13.3351 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Catherine Evans)