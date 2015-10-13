UPDATE 2-South African union signs wage deal to end coal strike

* Coal sector strike by 30,000 workers lasted a week
* South Africa relies on coal for electricity, exports
* Smaller union rejects wage offer, continues strike
(Updates after signing deal, adds quotes, workers to restart
work tonight)
By Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) signed a wage deal with coal
producers on Tuesday, ending a strike by the sector's biggest
union that started over a week ago, workers and mining companies
said.
The strike by around 30,000 NUM members had affected
operations at Exxaro, Glencore, and Anglo
American, and some smaller producers.
South Africa, the continent's most advanced economy, has
been beset by power shortages, and relies heavily on coal for
most of its electricity. The country also exports large
quantities to Europe and Asia.
"The parties have now concluded an agreement after a lengthy
and dynamic process. It wasn't easy. All of us had to steer the
ship through the rocky waters," said Peter Bailey, NUM's chief
negotiator in the coal sector.
"The parties will now bury the hatchet," Bailey added.
The deal will see the lowest paid workers receive wage
increases of up to 1,000 rand ($75) per month in the first year,
and another 7.5 percent raise in the second year.
The NUM had initially sought a 50 percent rise for its
lowest paid workers, who make about 6,000 rand ($445) a month in
basic pay, before scaling those back demands.
Higher earning employees will receive increases of between 5
percent and 7.5 percent in both years.
NUM members will return to work tonight, the union said.
However, South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), which represents less than 1 percent
of South Africa's coal mining sector workers, rejected the wage
offer, a union official said.
AMCU says 200 of its members went on strike on Oct. 5 at a
small coal operation east of Johannesburg. The Chamber of Mines,
which represents coal producers, however, says that AMCU only
has 83 members at the mine.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia and Raissa
Kasolowsky)