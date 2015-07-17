South Africa's Solidarity union rejects coal wage offer

| JOHANNESBURG, July 17
JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South African trade union
Solidarity said on Friday it had rejected a wage hike offer of
4.6 percent from coal producers.
The previous two-year wage deal expired at the end of June
and negotiations with unions began last week, Solidarity's Deon
Reyneke told Reuters.
"Solidarity expressed its discontent with the ... low
initial offer," the union said in a statement.
Companies represented by the Chamber of Mines in the talks
are Glencore, Anglo American Coal and Exxaro.
The talks come at a time when producers are closing some
shafts in the wake of softer coal prices. The gold sector is
also in pay talks with unions, including Solidarity, which
mostly represents skilled workers and supervisors.
Negotiations in the coal sector are scheduled to continue on
Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
