S.Africa's opposition wants investigation into Hitachi payments

* Hitachi settled U.S. charges of improper payments
* South Africa state-arm denies wrongdoing
* Opposition parties ramping up pressure on ANC over graft
* Some local S.African votes due to be close next year
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 South Africa's main
opposition party said on Tuesday it wants police to investigate
the investment arm of the ruling party after Hitachi paid to
settle a U.S. investigation into improper payments made to the
South African government.
Hitachi Ltd agreed on Monday to pay $19 million to
settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it
inaccurately recorded improper payments to South Africa's ruling
African National Congress (ANC) related to contracts to build
two multi-billion dollar power plants.
Hitachi did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the
settlement.
The SEC said the accord resolves civil charges that
Tokyo-based Hitachi violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act by booking about $6 million of improper payments it made as
"consulting fees" and other legitimate payments.
"This is clearly an admission of de facto corruption that
implicates the ANC - a party that has infected government at
every level with corruption," the Democratic Alliance's leader
Mmusi Maimane said in a statement.
"The DA will therefore be laying criminal charges against
Chancellor House for this unlawful activity," it added.
Moments after the Hitachi statement came out, Chancellor
House managing director Mamatho Netsianda dismissed the SEC
allegations as a "big lie", telling Reuters that there had been
no payments. Chancellor House is the investment arm of the ANC.
ANTI-CORRUPTION MARCH
The Hitachi case is the latest corruption scandal to hit the
ANC, which is still reeling from accusations it paid a $10
million bribe to win hosting rights for the 2010 World Cup. The
DA called last week for a criminal investigation to be opened
into the World Cup bribe allegations, which the ANC deny.
Thousand of South Africans are due to join an
anti-corruption march on Wednesday, in what civil society groups
are calling the biggest protest against graft since the ANC came
to power after the end of apartheid.
President Jacob Zuma's ANC, which is still nationally
dominant 21-years after the end of white-minority rule, is
expected to be pushed hard in some local elections next year,
including in Gauteng, home to economic-hub Johannesburg.
Julius Malema, a former ANC youth leader and now the
combative head of the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters, lay
into the ANC's record on corruption on Tuesday and pledged to
end the ruling party's dominance at next year's vote.
"Corruption in the ANC is not punishable, in fact it's
rewarded. That's how the ANC are running our country," Malema
said at an event held by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in
Johannesburg.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)