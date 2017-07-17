FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Liebherr investigates alleged South African payments scheme
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月17日 / 下午12点45分 / 2 天前

Liebherr investigates alleged South African payments scheme

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Liebherr said on Monday it is investigating allegations in South Africa it was among heavy equipment makers that made payments to politically connected individuals as it sought contracts to supply cranes to the nation's ports.

The news outlet Daily Maverick cited banking and accounting records it said show Liebherr-International AG and China's Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Limited made payments to companies associated with a family close to President Jacob Zuma as part of deals with rail and logistics company Transnet. [bit.ly/2u10yf6 ]

"We will fully investigate the background to the matter and have already taken the necessary steps to do so," Liebherr said in a statement to Reuters. "We currently expect the investigation's results during next week."

Previously, Europe's top technology company, SAP put four senior managers in South Africa on leave and began a probe into similar allegations. (Reporting by John Miller)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below