10 小时内
SAP names acting executive team, law firm for South Africa probe
2017年7月14日 / 下午5点13分 / 10 小时内

SAP names acting executive team, law firm for South Africa probe

Eric Auchard

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - Germany's SAP named a new executive team in South Africa on Friday, two days after the software giant put four senior managers on leave, pending its investigations into allegations that it was involved in a government bribery scheme.

SAP said 25-year company veteran Claas Kuehnemann will step into the role of acting managing director for Africa, in charge of the company's business in 51 countries, and that Peter David, its finance chief for Europe, Middle East and Africa, will become acting chief financial officer, SAP Africa.

Europe's largest software company also said it had hired Chicago-based international law firm Baker McKenzie to conduct an external investigation. SAP had said on Wednesday it will run its own, internal probe using its own compliance organisation.

South African media reported on Tuesday that SAP paid alleged kickbacks in the form of sales commissions to a firm linked to the politically connected Gupta family, who are known to be close friends of President Zuma. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

