FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Germany's Software AG starts probe into S.Africa kickback reports
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午9点15分 / 1 天前

Germany's Software AG starts probe into S.Africa kickback reports

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Software AG said on Tuesday it is mounting an internal probe after a media report alleged it had paid kickbacks as part of a wide-ranging South Africa government bribery scheme that has also ensnared fellow German software maker SAP.

“Software AG is not aware of any non-compliant business practices in its South Africa operations," a company spokesman told Reuters, but added: "Based on current media speculations, the company has started an internal review."

The spokesman said Software AG cannot make further comment until its review has been completed.

The report, published jointly on Tuesday by the Amabhungane and the Daily Maverick's Scorpio investigative reporting teams, alleges Software AG entered into an apparent kickback deal with a politically connected South Africa family to win contracts.

It said Software AG agreed to pay an intermediary company linked to the Gupta family, who are close allies of President Jacob Zuma, in order to win deals with state-controlled companies or agencies or private firms (goo.gl/ctH8TS).

Earlier this month, SAP named a new executive team in South Africa after it put four senior managers on leave, pending its investigations into allegations that it was involved in making kickbacks to win government contracts. (reut.rs/2ty4SAd).

1 euro = 15.1280 rand Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below