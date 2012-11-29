版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 19:31 BJT

S.Africa awards $667 mln HIV drugs supply contract

JOHANNESBURG Nov 29 South Africa on Thursday awarded a 5.9 billion rand ($667 million) two-year contract to 12 companies to supply life-prolonging HIV/AIDS drugs

Aspen Pharmacare, the country's biggest generic drugs maker, was awarded 20 percent of the contract while its closest domestic rival, Adcock Ingram was given 14 percent, the health department said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐