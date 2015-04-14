ArcelorMittal S.Africa says cuts power usage, can still operate

BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics' CEO Pat Krishnan resigns
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 14 ArcelorMittal South Africa said on Tuesday it had cut its power usage due to power supply shortages by utility Eskom but that its plant was still operating.
Eskom has an agreement with major power users, such as ArcelorMittal, requiring them to reduce electricity consumption by 10 percent when supply is constrained.
"We have been affected the whole of today. There are agreed levels and we turn down within those levels," said Kesebone Maema, a spokeswoman for the unit of the world's biggest steelmaker. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing
ANKARA, Jan 23 Turkey expects to take delivery of its first Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2019, Turkish Defence Industries Undersecretary Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
* Says board of company approved an increase in annual dividend of 2017 to $0.28 from $0.08 of 2016, effective from Q1 2017