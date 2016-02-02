CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Eskom names short-term suppliers for Arnot coal-fired plant

(Corrects spelling of Keaton Energy in third paragraph after Eskom issues updated Twitter post)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa's Eskom will use coal from Glencore, South32 and five other suppliers to power the Arnot power station, including Exxaro Resources with whom it did not renew a 40-year contract in December, the utility's spokesman said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The short-term supply agreements are separate from the list of bidders for the new long-term contract, the outcome of which Eskom said it will announce before the end of the first quarter of this year.

Eskom listed lesser-known Tegeta, Keaton Energy, Hlagisa Mining and Umsimbithi Mining as the other short-term suppliers to the 2,100 MW Arnot plant. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Jason Neely)