South Africa's Eskom says won't budge on coal deal with Glencore unit

JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 Eskom
will not pay Glencore's South African unit more than
150 rand a tonne when a temporary coal contract ends on Nov. 30,
the utility's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Molefe, said on
Tuesday.
"A contract is a contract," Molefe told Reuters in an
interview, referring to the agreement Eskom has with Glencore's
Optimum mine.
Under that contract, Optimum provides Eskom with 10 million
tonnes a year at 150 rand a tonne, a rate the company says is
less than the cost of production.
In previous contracts with coal suppliers, the utility paid
for the running costs of mines for a guaranteed supply of coal
at a pre-determined price, which Molefe said was not
sustainable.
Eskom's fleet of coal-fired power stations produce virtually
all the electricity in Africa's most industrialised economy.
($1 = 14.2848 rand)
