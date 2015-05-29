S.Africa's Eskom to turn off lights In three defaulting districts

JOHANNESBURG May 29 South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Friday all but three of the top 20 defaulting municipalities had settled their outstanding dues and that the debtors still face electricity cuts next week.

The cash-strapped utility did not specify which municipalities had not yet paid their dues. Eskom had said in April it would cut power to the top 20 defaulting municipalities from June 5. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)