UPDATE 1-South Africa govt sells Vodacom stake to fund Eskom

(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government
has sold its 13.91 percent stake in mobile phone firm Vodacom
to the Public Investment Corporation to raise 23
billion rand ($1.9 billion) in funding for power utility Eskom,
the Treasury said on Wednesday.
"The sale of the Vodacom stake was the most viable option
for ensuring that government was able to swiftly realise the
proceeds and inject equity into Eskom to bolster the utility,"
it said in a statement.
The Treasury did not say how much the deal was worth but at
Tuesday's closing price of 138.70 rand it would have raised
around 28.5 billion rand. A Treasury official declined to
comment.
Eskom, which is struggling to keep the lights on in Africa's
most advanced economy, is facing a funding gap to 2018 of up to
200 billion rand. The energy regulator rejected its latest
request for a price hike this week.
In addition to the funds from the Vodacom sale, the
government is converting a 60 billion rand subordinated loan
granted to Eskom into equity.
"These measures will further strengthen the company's
balance sheet," the Treasury said.
($1 = 12.1661 rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; and Ed Stoddard; Editing by
Ed Cropley)