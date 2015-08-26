UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Eskom wants compensation if Glencore can't supply coal

(Adds background, more quotes)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South Africa's Eskom
said on Wednesday it wants compensation
from Glencore's mining subsidiary Optimum if it is
unable to supply coal to its Hendrina power plant.
Administrators for Glencore's South African coal mining
subsidiary suspended the firm's supply agreement with Eskom last
Thursday while the mining unit undergoes a financial rescue
programme.
"If they are unable to provide coal to us, they need to
compensate us for not meeting their obligations. We have a three
year agreement with them," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told
Reuters.
Optimum, which produces 10 million tonnes of coal a year, is
under financial strain because it says it was selling coal to
Eskom for less than the cost of production.
It has offered to temporarily supply coal to Eskom at the
cost of production, higher than what Eskom currently pays, while
a new deal is negotiated, the business rescue practitioner said
last week.
Eskom said it had a 40 day reserve supply of coal for its
2,000 megawatt Hendrina plant and was looking at other suppliers
if Optimum could not resume deliveries within that period.
"We are looking at trucking coal to that power station, that
would be our easiest option," Phasiwe said. "Our aim is to get
the best price possible because coal prices are so low at the
moment."
South Africa's business rescue law, similar to Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection proceedings in the United States, allows a
financially distressed company to temporarily delay creditors'
claims against it or its assets.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)