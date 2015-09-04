S.Africa's Eskom says seeking 2 billion rand from Glencore

CAPE TOWN, Sept 4 South Africa's Eskom is seeking 2 billion rand ($147 million)from Glencore and wants the commodity producer's local unit to resume coal supplies to its power stations immediately, the utility's acting chief executive said on Friday.

Eskom wants Optimum Coal to start supplying the fossil fuel at the contracted price and will seek damages from Glencore, which has said it will close some operations at its subsidiary in South Africa due to weak coal prices.

