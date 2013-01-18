版本:
S.Africa's Eskom withdraws objections to Glencore-Xstrata

JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 South African power utility Eskom said on Friday it has withdrawn its objections to the takeover of miner Xstrata by commodities trader Glencore .

Eskom said it had agreed with Glencore a framework that will guide their discussions on coal supply and ensure the utility's concerns about getting sufficient product at the right price are addressed.
