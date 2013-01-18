S.Africa's Eskom withdraws objections to Glencore-Xstrata

European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 18 South African power utility Eskom said on Friday it has withdrawn its objections to the takeover of miner Xstrata by commodities trader Glencore .
Eskom said it had agreed with Glencore a framework that will guide their discussions on coal supply and ensure the utility's concerns about getting sufficient product at the right price are addressed.
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.
ZURICH, April 7 FIFA expects widening losses in 2017, world soccer's ruling body said on Friday, as costs linked to its biggest ever corruption scandal and failed investments contributed to a $391 million pretax shortfall in 2016.