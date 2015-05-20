版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 20日 星期三 21:08 BJT

S.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG May 20 South Africa's Eskom will reduce up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid at 1400 GMT and then cut as much as 2,000 megawatts from 1500 GMT until 2000 GMT, the power utility said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐