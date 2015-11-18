South Africa's Eskom to sign credit deal with France

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's power utility Eskom will on Monday sign a 150 million euro credit facility deal with the French development agency to help it build three new power stations, its spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We are trying to raise money so that we can fulfil our mandate," spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.