公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五

S.Africa's power utility Eskom to cut up to 1,000 MW on Friday

JOHANNESBURG May 22 South Africa's power utility Eskom, which has been battling a power supply shortfall, said it would shut off up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid on Friday from 0400 GMT to 2000 GMT. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Anand Basu)

