S.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts on Wednesday

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
JOHANNESBURG May 27 South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would cut up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid from 1700 local time (1500 GMT) until 2200 (2000 GMT).
"This is due to a shortage of generating capacity as several units are currently out of service due to maintenance," the state-owned company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.