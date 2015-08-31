South Africa nuclear unit shut for maintenance, system stable -Eskom

JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 One of two units at South
Africa's Koeberg nuclear plant near Cape Town went offline for
routine maintenance on Monday but power supply remained stable
as other plants came back from repairs, state-run utility Eskom
said.
Eskom is battling to keep the lights on in
Africa's most advanced economy but has not had to resort to
controlled power cuts, which both annoys consumers and hampers
growth, for more than three weeks.
"Koeberg Unit 2 is scheduled to enter into a refueling and
maintenance outage on Monday and is expected to return back to
service mid-December," Eskom said in a statement. The utility
had said in July the unit would shut down.
The unit typically generates about 900 megawatts (MW) of
power but Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said an additional 1,700
MW was available since last Thursday following the rebooting of
stations that had also been shut for maintenance.
Almost 800 MW have also been added to the grid with the
opening of South Africa's first new power plant in 20 years,
Unit 6 of the Medupi plant.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia and David
Clarke)