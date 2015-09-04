UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Eskom backs nuclear build amid cost concerns

(Adds acting CEO quotes, Glencore coal)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Sept 4 Eskom supports South Africa's
plans to build more nuclear power stations because the benefits
outweigh any cost concerns, the utility's acting chief executive
said on Friday.
Facing electricity supply shortages, Africa's most developed
economy plans to add 9,600 megawatts (MW) of nuclear power in
the next decade and a half, estimated by analysts to cost as
much as $100 billion.
"My instinct, and looking at Koeberg for example, is that it
is likely that the future benefits will far outweigh the costs
of building now," acting Eskom CEO Brian Molefe told reporters
at parliament.
Koeberg nuclear power plant is the continent's sole nuclear
power plant, managed by Eskom.
Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said this week that
the nation will only go ahead with a nuclear deal if it proves
affordable, deflecting criticism that the expansion would be
costly and done not face proper public scrutiny.
Molefe also said the utility would seek 2 billion rand ($146
million) in compensation from global mining and trading firm
Glencore Plc after business rescue administrators at
its struggling local unit stopped coal supplies to Eskom's
Hendrina power plant after a contractual dispute.
Optimum Coal resumed deliveries on Friday.
Regarding the dispute with Optimum Coal, Molefe told Reuters
that Eskom would pursue compensation as a "matter of principle".
"We need to recover that money and we will push for this,"
he told Reuters. "I think the long-term solution really is that
they must continue supplying, live through this contract. It was
a bad contract, there will be a good one in the future," he
said, referring to a contract ending in 2018.
The utility said it expects the first 800 MW from its Kusile
power station to come online from August 2017, and an additional
5,532 MW of total new power to come online by 2019.
Molefe said despite rating downgrades which many feared
would impact Eskom's ability to borrow in the markets, the firm
managed to raise 72.4 billion rand in commitments, and was
confident it could go to markets in the future.
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said South Africa
was not "out of the woods" yet, despite having had 25 days
without power cuts.
Eskom has had to cut power to consumers almost daily for
months, pushing the economy into a contraction and dragging
business confidence to a 16-year low.
($1 = 13.6875 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and Keith Weir)