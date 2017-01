CAPE TOWN Nov 12 South African power utility, Eskom, has requested the energy regulator to allow the company to recover $1.60 billion in costs incurred while supplying electricity, it said in a statement.

The regulator in June rejected a request from cash-strapped Eskom to raise tariffs, and the state-owned power company said it would seek alternative ways of funding.

